The Minnesota Lynx (9-11) will turn to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.3 points per game) to help defeat Rhyne Howard (10th in league, 18.5) and the Atlanta Dream (11-8) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

The matchup has no line set.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

Lynx vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 82 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-1.3)

Atlanta (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Lynx vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 10-9-0 this season.

Out of Minnesota's 20 games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are eighth in the league on offense (79.7 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (85.5 points allowed).

Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.2) and sixth in rebounds conceded (34.5).

The Lynx commit 13.1 turnovers per game and force 12.7 per game, ranking fifth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

The Lynx are the worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (9.5 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.4%).

Minnesota attempts 31.0% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 23.0% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 69.0% of its shots, with 77.0% of its makes coming from there.

