Dairon Blanco -- batting .188 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Rays.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .208 with three doubles, two triples and three walks.

Blanco has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 15 games this season.

Blanco has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .208 AVG .208 .269 OBP .269 .333 SLG .375 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings