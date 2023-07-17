The Detroit Tigers versus Kansas City Royals game on Monday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kerry Carpenter and Bobby Witt Jr..

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 82 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 348 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (1-11) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Guardians L 10-6 Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Ryan Yarbrough Shane Bieber 7/15/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Alec Marsh Tyler Glasnow 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers - Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away - Gerrit Cole

