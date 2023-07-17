Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 20 walks while hitting .218.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 44.2% of his 52 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.
- In 52 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In eight games this year (15.4%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 52 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.203
|AVG
|.229
|.390
|OBP
|.289
|.305
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/15
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
