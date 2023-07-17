Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, July 17 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .248 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 41 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (9.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (20 of 67), with two or more RBI seven times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (35.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .243 AVG .252 .353 OBP .305 .383 SLG .395 10 XBH 11 3 HR 3 16 RBI 13 38/15 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings