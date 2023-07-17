Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
- In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.298
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.319
|.405
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|8
|24/8
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .200 batting average against him.
