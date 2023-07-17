The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .298 AVG .248 .338 OBP .319 .405 SLG .337 10 XBH 5 1 HR 2 15 RBI 8 24/8 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

