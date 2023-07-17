Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.301), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (97) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. is batting .400 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 65.6% of his 93 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 93), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (33 of 93), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (47.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.270
|AVG
|.249
|.310
|OBP
|.292
|.492
|SLG
|.434
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|36/11
|K/BB
|46/10
|10
|SB
|17
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
