Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .216 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
- In 43.1% of his 51 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 51 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Lopez has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.196
|AVG
|.229
|.392
|OBP
|.289
|.304
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/15
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Rays give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 19th, .987 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th.
