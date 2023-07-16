Michael Massey -- batting .194 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on July 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .214 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 46.3% of his games this season (31 of 67), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 6.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 16 games this season (23.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.0%).

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (20.9%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .245 AVG .188 .324 OBP .220 .372 SLG .259 8 XBH 3 2 HR 2 12 RBI 10 29/10 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings