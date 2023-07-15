Lauren Coughlin will play at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Coughlin at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Lauren Coughlin Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Coughlin has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Coughlin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Coughlin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Coughlin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 33 -3 272 0 14 0 1 $338,755

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Coughlin finished 60th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 453 yards longer than the 6,561-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Coughlin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,538 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,561 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Coughlin's Last Time Out

Coughlin was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 88th percentile of the field.

Coughlin shot better than 70% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Coughlin carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Coughlin had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.6).

Coughlin carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent competition, Coughlin's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Coughlin finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Coughlin finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

