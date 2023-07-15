In-gee Chun is set for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club (par-71) in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16. The purse is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Chun at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

In-gee Chun Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Chun has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Chun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Chun has finished in the top 20 once.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Chun has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 24 -6 275 0 12 1 1 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,561 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Highland Meadows Golf Club is 6,561 yards, four yards shorter than the average course Chun has played in the past year (6,565).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Chun's Last Time Out

Chun was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Chun was better than 48% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Chun recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Chun recorded three bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Chun recorded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that last tournament, Chun posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Chun finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Chun recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Chun Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.