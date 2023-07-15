Following the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Angel Hidalgo is currently eighth with a score of -6.

Looking to wager on Angel Hidalgo at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Angel Hidalgo Insights

Hidalgo has finished better than par once and posted one round with a better-than-average score over his last three rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last three rounds.

Hidalgo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last three rounds.

Hidalgo has finished in the top 10 once in his past two tournaments.

He has made one cut in his past two tournaments.

Hidalgo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past two events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 8 -6 66 0 1 0 1 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Hidalgo finished eighth when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 308 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is 7,328 yards, 108 yards shorter than the average course Hidalgo has played in the past year (7,436).

Hidalgo's Last Time Out

Hidalgo shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

His 4.50-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 0 percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Hidalgo shot better than just 20% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Hidalgo did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hidalgo carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Hidalgo did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament average was 4.6.

At that most recent tournament, Hidalgo's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.2).

Hidalgo ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 5.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hidalgo fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Hidalgo Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hidalgo's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

