Bookmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 93 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.300/.442 so far this season.

Witt Jr. will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (77 total hits).

He has a slash line of .246/.289/.435 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Glasnow has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 95 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.338/.459 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

