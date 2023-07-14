Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nick Pratto is back in action for the Kansas City Royals against Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-5 against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .246.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 19 games this year (29.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.238
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.305
|.381
|SLG
|.395
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|35/15
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
