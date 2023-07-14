MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MJ Melendez returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .206 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 49 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (19 of 84), with two or more RBI nine times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.201
|AVG
|.211
|.294
|OBP
|.284
|.344
|SLG
|.322
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|56/14
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
