Maikel Garcia is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

In 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 5.2% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.

In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .318 AVG .248 .364 OBP .319 .436 SLG .337 10 XBH 5 1 HR 2 14 RBI 8 23/8 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings