Friday, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Guardians) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .210 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).

In 37 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Isbel has driven in a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 29.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .214 AVG .206 .254 OBP .260 .339 SLG .368 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 1

