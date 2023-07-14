Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Guardians) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .210 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 29.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.214
|AVG
|.206
|.254
|OBP
|.260
|.339
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (2-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.