How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Justin Verlander will start for the New York Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 149 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (494 total).
- The Dodgers' .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets' 114 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Mets rank 20th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- New York has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 405 (4.5 per game).
- The Mets have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.
- New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- New York has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.350 WHIP this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (6-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, July 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Urias is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year.
- Urias has nine starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mets' Verlander (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Verlander has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 9-7
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luis Ortiz
|7/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/6/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Johan Oviedo
|7/7/2023
|Angels
|W 11-4
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Griffin Canning
|7/8/2023
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Home
|Alex Vesia
|Reid Detmers
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Justin Verlander
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Kodai Senga
|7/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Dean Kremer
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Tommy Henry
|7/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-0
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Ryne Nelson
|7/7/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Yu Darvish
|7/8/2023
|Padres
|L 3-1
|Away
|David Peterson
|Blake Snell
|7/9/2023
|Padres
|L 6-2
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Musgrove
|7/14/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Julio Urías
|7/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|-
|7/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
|7/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
