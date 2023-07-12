There are two matches in Wimbledon (grass) quarterfinals today, highlighted by No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur versus No. 3 Elena Rybakina. All the tennis can be found via live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wimbledon Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: July 12
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 12

Match Round Match Time
Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Quarterfinal 8:00 AM ET
Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Quarterfinal 8:30 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Rybakina

  • Jabeur has won one title so far this year, and her overall record is 18-8.
  • Rybakina has gone 34-9 through 12 tournaments this year, and has captured two tournament titles.
  • In her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Jabeur has played an average of 20 games.
  • In her seven matches on grass this year, Jabeur has played an average of 18.9 games.
  • Jabeur has won 68.1% of her service games this year, and 44.1% of her return games.
  • Rybakina has played 43 matches this year across all court types, averaging 19.5 games per match and winning 58.0% of those games.
  • Through six matches on grass this year, Rybakina averages 19.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set with a 61.7% game winning percentage.
  • Rybakina is 342-for-420 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 81.4%) and 145-for-420 in return games (34.5%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Jabeur or Rybakina to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round
Marketa Vondrousova Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Quarterfinal
Elina Svitolina Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 Quarterfinal

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.