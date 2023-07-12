At the moment the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +600.

Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Chiefs games hit the over.

Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

Last season the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 on the road.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

Odds are current as of July 12 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.