Royals vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 9
The Cleveland Guardians (45-44) hope to sweep the Kansas City Royals (25-65) on Sunday at Progressive Field, beginning at 1:40 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (1-4, 6.15 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough
- The Royals are sending Yarbrough (1-4) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
- Yarbrough has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this game.
- In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber
- Bieber (5-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.238.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Bieber has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
Shane Bieber vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a .231 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.369) and 77 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-19 with two doubles in six innings.
