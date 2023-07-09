Bobby Witt Jr. and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Progressive Field on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 14 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashed .256/.298/.440 on the year.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (5-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 18 starts this season, Bieber has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 4 4.2 6 4 4 4 5 at Royals Jun. 29 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 95 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .286/.362/.506 so far this season.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 94 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.339/.353 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

