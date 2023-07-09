Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians meet Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 77 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Kansas City has scored 333 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.27) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 7, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run.

Yarbrough has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 2.6 innings per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians L 10-6 Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/15/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/16/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/17/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/18/2023 Tigers - Home - -

