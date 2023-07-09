On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .227 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.

Lopez has gotten a hit in 22 of 49 games this season (44.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (12.2%).

He has not hit a home run in his 49 games this season.

In eight games this year (16.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 25 .208 AVG .241 .400 OBP .302 .321 SLG .304 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 10/14 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings