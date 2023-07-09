MJ Melendez -- hitting .184 with five doubles and three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .208 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 49 of 83 games this season (59.0%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
  • He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 83), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Melendez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 41
.201 AVG .215
.294 OBP .285
.344 SLG .329
12 XBH 13
5 HR 1
17 RBI 14
47/21 K/BB 54/13
1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
