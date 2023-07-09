Drew Waters -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Waters has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven in a run in nine games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .286 AVG .203 .375 OBP .224 .429 SLG .297 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 31/2 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings