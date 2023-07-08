Russell Henley will compete at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to wager on Henley at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Russell Henley Insights

Henley has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Henley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Henley has finished in the top 20 four times.

Henley has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Henley has a top-20 finish in four consecutive events.

Henley will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -7 277 1 16 3 4 $4.5M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Henley has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 13th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Henley will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,323 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Henley shot better than 41% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Henley carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Henley had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Henley's 15 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Henley had a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Henley ended the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Henley had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Henley Odds to Win: +1400

