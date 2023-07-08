On Saturday, July 8 at 4:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (44-44) host the Kansas City Royals (25-64) at Progressive Field. Gavin Williams will get the ball for the Guardians, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-1, 3.79 ERA) vs Singer - KC (5-7, 5.52 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 26, or 59.1%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 7-6 (53.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (28.9%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+110)

Royals Futures Odds

