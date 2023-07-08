MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 34 walks.
- In 48 of 82 games this season (58.5%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (11.0%).
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.201
|AVG
|.215
|.294
|OBP
|.288
|.344
|SLG
|.326
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|53/13
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
