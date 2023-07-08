On Saturday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .186.

Isbel has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 35 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .214 AVG .161 .254 OBP .200 .339 SLG .274 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings