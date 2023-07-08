Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Edward Olivares (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .242 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%) Olivares has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this year (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (34.8%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.254
|.270
|OBP
|.320
|.389
|SLG
|.430
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/9
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .185 batting average against him.
