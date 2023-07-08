Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .245 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-run games (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.213
|.375
|OBP
|.238
|.429
|SLG
|.311
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|29/2
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Williams (0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.