The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .245 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has homered in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-run games (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .286 AVG .213 .375 OBP .238 .429 SLG .311 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 29/2 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings