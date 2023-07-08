Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) against the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.11 ERA).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 35 of its 47 games, or 74.5%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 489.

The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Rays games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rays have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (495 total).

The Rays have the third-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 2 Marlins W 6-3 Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara July 3 @ Guardians W 4-2 Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams July 4 @ Guardians L 6-5 Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber July 5 @ Guardians W 8-1 Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill July 7 @ Rays W 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow July 8 @ Rays - Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley July 9 @ Rays - Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin July 14 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 15 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 16 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 18 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Rays Schedule