The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois features Alex Smalley. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Smalley at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Alex Smalley Insights

Smalley has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Smalley has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five events, Smalley has finished in the top 10 once.

Smalley hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -6 278 0 20 2 4 $2.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Smalley's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 32nd.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Smalley has played in the past year (7,291 yards) is two yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 90th percentile of the field.

Smalley was better than just 28% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Smalley fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Smalley carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Smalley recorded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last tournament, Smalley had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Smalley finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Smalley recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Smalley Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.