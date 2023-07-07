Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Progressive Field on Friday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 88 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a .251/.294/.423 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a .248/.289/.440 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (2-2) for his ninth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made eight appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 2 6.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 6.0 6 4 4 5 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3 at Padres Jun. 14 3.2 5 2 2 7 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 5.2 4 2 2 3 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 53 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .286/.360/.508 so far this year.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.339/.355 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

