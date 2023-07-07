How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Daniel Lynch on Friday at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 76 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .369 this season.
- The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 327 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Lynch (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Lynch has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-1
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/3/2023
|Twins
|L 8-4
|Away
|Austin Cox
|Joe Ryan
|7/4/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kenta Maeda
|7/5/2023
|Twins
|L 5-0
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Pablo Lopez
|7/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Tanner Bibee
|7/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Aaron Civale
|7/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|7/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|7/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
