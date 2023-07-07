Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Daniel Lynch on Friday at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 76 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .369 this season.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 327 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Lynch (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Lynch has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/15/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/16/2023 Rays - Home - -

