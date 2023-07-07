Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (43-44) and the Kansas City Royals (25-63) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on July 7.

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (2-2) for the Guardians and Daniel Lynch (2-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • The Royals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).
  • The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (29.3%) in those games.
  • This season, Kansas City has been victorious seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
  • The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (327 total runs).
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 2 Dodgers W 9-1 Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
July 3 @ Twins L 8-4 Austin Cox vs Joe Ryan
July 4 @ Twins L 9-3 Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
July 5 @ Twins L 5-0 Alec Marsh vs Pablo Lopez
July 6 @ Guardians L 6-1 Jordan Lyles vs Tanner Bibee
July 7 @ Guardians - Daniel Lynch vs Aaron Civale
July 8 @ Guardians - Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
July 9 @ Guardians - Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
July 14 Rays - TBA vs TBA
July 15 Rays - TBA vs TBA
July 16 Rays - TBA vs TBA

