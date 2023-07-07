Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Maikel Garcia (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .291 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 55 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.5%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%).
- In 22 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.318
|AVG
|.258
|.364
|OBP
|.330
|.436
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|28/10
|8
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Civale (2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.96 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
