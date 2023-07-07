Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (7-9) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Target Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

The game has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 85 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-5.0)

Minnesota (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Lynx vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Minnesota is 8-7-0 this year.

Minnesota has played 16 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx rank seventh in the WNBA with 79.6 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank eighth with 83.9 points allowed per contest.

With 35.4 boards per game, Minnesota ranks fifth in the WNBA. It cedes 34.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Lynx rank third-best in the WNBA with 12.6 turnovers per game. Conversely, they rank third-worst in the league with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Lynx in terms of three-pointers, as they are tallying just 6.4 made threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are making just 30.3% of their attempted treys (second-worst).

The Lynx have struggled to stop three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 9.6 treys allowed per game. They rank ninth by allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage to opponents this season.

Minnesota has taken 68.6% two-pointers and 31.4% threes this year. Of the team's baskets, 77.4% are two-pointers and 22.6% are threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.