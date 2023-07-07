On Friday, Drew Waters (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .252.

Waters has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (25.8%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (32.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .286 AVG .224 .375 OBP .250 .429 SLG .328 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 27/2 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings