Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .423.
- In 63.2% of his games this season (55 of 87), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (28.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (13.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this year (34.5%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 87 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.266
|AVG
|.237
|.309
|OBP
|.280
|.451
|SLG
|.395
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|19
|34/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|10
|SB
|16
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Civale (2-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.96 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.