The Kansas City Royals (25-62) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Cleveland Guardians (42-44), at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.58 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.58 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

His last appearance was on Saturday, June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.58, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.

Lyles is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lyles is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee (5-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

