The Cleveland Guardians (42-44) and the Kansas City Royals (25-62) will square off in the series opener on Thursday, July 6 at Progressive Field, with Tanner Bibee getting the nod for the Guardians and Jordan Lyles taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Royals' matchup versus the Guardians but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Guardians with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 42 times and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 1-3 (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Guardians went 2-1 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have won in 22, or 29.7%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 6-15 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.