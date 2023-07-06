Thursday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (42-44) and the Kansas City Royals (25-62) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on July 6.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (5-2) for the Guardians and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Royals have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (29.7%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a mark of 6-15 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (326 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.24) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule