The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .254.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (21.3%).

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.5% of his games this season, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.1% of his games this season (22 of 61), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .238 AVG .269 .357 OBP .319 .381 SLG .426 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 12 35/15 K/BB 55/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings