Edward Olivares -- hitting .226 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .250 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Olivares has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 35.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .230 AVG .271 .270 OBP .339 .389 SLG .458 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 20/9 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings