Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- hitting .226 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Guardians Player Props
|Royals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Guardians
|Royals vs Guardians Odds
|Royals vs Guardians Prediction
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .250 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 35.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.230
|AVG
|.271
|.270
|OBP
|.339
|.389
|SLG
|.458
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/9
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.