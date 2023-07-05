The Minnesota Twins (44-43) aim to sweep the Kansas City Royals (25-61) on Wednesday at Target Field, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (4-5) for the Twins and Alec Marsh (0-1) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

The Royals are sending Marsh (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In one appearances this season, he has an 11.25 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .333 against him.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (4-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.24, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.147.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lopez has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.

Pablo Lopez vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .233 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .373 (26th in the league) with 76 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 10-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in 11 1/3 innings this season.

