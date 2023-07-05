The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Byron Buxton, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.296/.430 so far this year.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Twins Jul. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 11 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).

He has a slash line of .250/.290/.447 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (4-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Tigers Jun. 24 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 5.2 6 5 4 9 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 6.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has put up 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .216/.306/.457 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 2 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI (67 total hits).

He's slashed .227/.298/.410 so far this year.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 3 4-for-5 1 0 1 5 at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3

