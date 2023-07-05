When the Minnesota Twins (44-43) and Kansas City Royals (25-61) meet at Target Field on Wednesday, July 5, Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while the Royals will send Alec Marsh to the hill. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +220 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is listed in this game.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Royals' game versus the Twins but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+220) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Twins with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $32.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 33 (62.3%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Michael Massey 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.