Pablo Lopez gets the nod for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 76 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 326 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.24) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.440 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Alec Marsh heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - -

